Holiday Lights Festival - Thanksgiving Lighting Ceremony

Gene Leahy Mall Omaha, Nebraska

Nothing gets Omaha excited for the holidays quite like the annual Lighting Ceremony held on Thanksgiving evening in the Gene Leahy Mall at 14th and Farnam. Enjoy a musical performance by Musical Kids beginning at 5:40 p.m. At 6 p.m., Mayor Jean Stothert will lead the crowd in a countdown to the dazzling 2018 lighting display. The Making Spirits Bright Holiday Concert, sponsored by Lincoln Financial Group, will follow at 7 p.m. at the Holland Performing Arts Center (admission is free).

Info
Gene Leahy Mall Omaha, Nebraska View Map
Festival
402-345-5401
