Holiday Makers Market at Yates Community Center

Miss spending Friday nights with the Gifford Park Neighborhood Market community? You're in luck!!! We're getting bringing you an easy way to support local in Gifford Park at our annual holiday market on Saturday, Dec. 8!

🎁💌 Find unique gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list! The Holiday Makers Market will showcase local makers and their handmade goods.🍽☕️ Come hungry, because we'll have local food vendors serving delicious menus and warm beverages (tea, coffee, hot cocoa)! 👶👧There will be activities for kids, so bring them along to enjoy the fun!

Vendors will include: Artemis Teas, Benson Soap Mill, Bountiful Blossoms Bee Company, Candles By Adam, Casey Callahan, Conservation Fusion, Doe's and Diva's Dairy, FishEye Kombucha, Harmony Skin Care, Honey Creek Creamery, J.Diane Creations, Julia Mason Art, Kaitlin Porter, MDAILEYSTUDIOS, Mullein Hill Farm (Cait Caughey), Myrtle & Cypress, New American Arts Festival, Phyllis & Louise Creative Catering, Roger Flannery, Spazzy Jazzy Hoops, The Swallow's Nest - Jayna's Country Store & Gardens, The Local Locale, TNT Farms, Unicorn Mullet, Wunderland Creations, Yates Sewing Club, YoursTrulyDesigns (Michaela Wolf).