Horror Movie Trivia 7: Halloween Edition

Thursday October 18th at the Waiting Room Lounge

Dave Campbell and Billy Peck hosts the 7th ever Horror Movie Trivia: Special Halloween Edition at the waiting room.

Prizes from Omaha Steaks, Midwest Elite Concerts, Bath & Body Works, and more TBA!!!!! We will have horror films playing on the projector screen and fun halloween music through The Waiting Rooms amazing sound system.

Dave Campbell is the owner/operator of Midwest Elite Concerts, one of the producers of the new music mondays concerts series and The Waiting Rooms wrestling Trivia, sci-fi/fantasy trivia, harry potter trivia, walking dead trivia, Star Wars and disney trivia events. Self proclaimed horror enthusiast since 1982.

Billy Peck is a co host for the podcast Underground Inc. He is also a lifetime horror enthusiast who has traveled the nation many times to horror movie conventions and met dozens of hollywood horror film icons. Billy is also a local musician currently playing in Before I Burn and Graveyard Smash.

This all ages event has free admission.Doors at 7, event at 8!