Hot Stuffing Cold Turkey 2018

The B. Bar 4330 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68105

Full Scale Audio Visual Production!

Craft and Specialized Art Vending! 

Photography and Videography capturing the evening!

The Finest Regional Performers and Artists!

Headliners: Linear SymmetryFunk TrekBuzz JuniorThe Midland BandGuhmiMarquisIsDEADAdditional Artists in Alphabetical Order: Bassic Stylz, DJ Blac, thedjKG, Come Back SandyThe Cosmic Smiths, Crabrangucci, DarkwoodDark OceanzDr. Webb Music, Doom Lagoon, Extra FreshJMNMLoveland MusicRagged CompanyScootsmacSlow StoicsSnake BloodSTRVYLIGHTString Theory MusicTrvpSquad, Wilcox

This event is Sponsored by our friends at:

G & G Smoke Shop Hard Tickets with ZERO fees available in shop both Lincoln and Omaha locations October 17th!

Midwest Stylez 

Moving Made Smooth, Inc. 

Curated by Temperature0 Productions. Designed by MUSTARDVISION Partner/Designer of RiverJam, Power and Progress, Intents Fest, Hullabaloo, Poolooza

GET EARLYBIRD TICKETS AND SECURE YOUR SPOT. 

LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE. 

LIMITED TIER 1 TICKETS 

PRICE RAISES NOV. 7TH

PURCHASE EARLY SAVE HERE:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hot-stuffing-cold-turkey-2018-featuring-linear-symmetry-and-funk-trek-tickets-51160045072

Info
