About Human Condition:

Varied and complex, human experience encompasses a wide range of emotional, physical, environmental and situational circumstances.

Human Condition will provide audiences with a range of creative encounters that explore the physical and psychological experiences that we all face, as human beings. Captivating sculpture, emotive dance performances, lectures from renowned thought-leaders and hands-on educational experiences will encourage visitors to immerse themselves in the question of how we define what it means to be human.

Featured Artists:

Ken Little, David Helm, John Buck, Sunkoo Yuh, Viola Frey and Misha

Ken Little, David Helm, John Buck, Sunkoo Yuh, Viola Frey and Misha Gordin

Learn more about the KANEKO membership program here: https://thekaneko.org/join/membership/