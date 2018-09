I AM

with Deathwish & Live & Obey

Tickets: $8 ADV / $10 DOSOn sale now: http://bit.ly/IAmOmaha

All ages / doors at 7pm

Hailing from Dallas, Texas, I Am is a deathcore band that has made a name for themselves in 2018. Touring with acts such as The Acacia Strain and Left Behind, the band will be returning to Omaha to put on an intimate show at Reverb Lounge. Tickets on sale now!