Love the 80's Trivia Night

No Cover / 21+

Kevin Coffey and Joel Henriksen host I Love the 80's Trivia Night at Reverb Lounge this January! Open to teams of 2-6 people, Kevin and Joel will lead you through five rounds of ten questions worth one point each, with one final WILD round of five questions worth two points each. All questions will revolve around your favorite 80's acts including Journey, Michael Jackson, Guns n Roses, and more! The team with the most points will win a $50 bar tab to Reverb Lounge