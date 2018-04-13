Ink | Paper | Press: Gallery 72 and the Omaha Print Collectors Group are presenting a two-part exhibition, Ink | Paper | Press, that seeks to show the strength, value and power of fine art prints. “The best reason for making graphic art (prints) is to do something that cannot be done in any other medium.” – Pat Gilmour, A Collaborator in Context, Tyler Graphics: Catalogue Raisonné, 1974-1985.

Show 1: “The Power of Prints” is a collection of fine art prints designed to display a wide variety of styles, printing methods and explorations of aesthetics by regional and national artists. This show will include more than 20 artists using 8+ different print making methods.

Show 2: “The Process of Prints” presents fine art prints grouped primarily by printing methods such as lithographs, screen prints, etching, digital and woodcuts which allows the viewer to compare printing methods and see the variety of artworks possible between methods and within each method.