International Concert Series featuring Nebraska Rising Stars at OCM

The concert will feature a selected group of pre-college and college students performing solo, chamber music, and orchestral repertoire. The Nebraska Rising Stars concert will provide the community an opportunity to support the artistic and professional development of these young artists, who are taught and mentored by some of Omaha’s most eminent teachers and performers.

Read more: https://www.unomaha.edu/college-of-communication-fine-arts-and-media/music/community-engagement/international-concert-series/nov-risingstars.php