Jacob James Wilton w/ blét, Orca Welles, Saxophone Juice

Jacob James Wilton

Jacob James Wilton's songs are haunting reminders of trials and direction. An attempt at experimenting further with what you can do to the familiar sounds of grunge, pop, and folk. Something to seek out for anyone looking to put a soundtrack to their life. Putting out content steadily since the beginning of 2017, his band is now planning a route straight to the heart of your ear holes. Jacob started writing at a young age and grew to gain musical roles in a number of bands including Super Ghost, Twinsmith, Magu, Lighthouses, etc.. New music/content coming in 2019.

More info and music at http://theslowdown.com/