Jason Mewes

With cult-fans following his controversial antics, Mewes has captured audiences with rebellious banter against his unspoken other half and longtime friend, Kevin Smith (Silent Bob). Since the beginning of the duo’s offbeat work together, Mewes and Smith have continued to build on their beloved character driven roles from the Jay and Silent Bob series.

Mewes is the Creative Producer at SModCo Internet Radio (SIR), which launched in May 2011, as well as the Creative Producer at SModCo Internet TV (SIT), which launched in May 2012 and lives online as a YouTube channel. SModco produces Mewes’ weekly video blog called, Mewes Views, which was also the first SIT video to air.

Mewes recently wrapped Spoilers, alongside Smith in an ambitious online show airing on Hulu. The new show’s unique premise begins with watching a brand new movie with the studio audience, and then opening up the floor for verbal blogging in a free-for-all group chat. The show aims to interact, engage, debate and connect with people who have a similar passion for movies and pop culture. Spoilers will be a Hulu Original Series. In 2011, Mewes co-hosted the TV series, Cinema Enema, which also reviews film in an off-kilter way.

To date, Mewes’ podcast with Smith, Jay and Silent Bob Get Old, completed its 95th episode and is fast approaching #100. Mewes has taken the success of this series and executive produced the DVD version entitled, Jay and Silent Bob Get Old: Teabagging in the UK, which is set to come out July 2012 and is currently available in the UK.

In film as an actor, Mewes is starring in the Wunderkind Pictures feature, Noobz, an indie “gamers” film about four friends and Gears of Wars players who embark on a quest to survive a road trip and win a Gamecon Championship. Jason stars alongside Casper Van Dien, Blake Freeman, Moises Arias, Mindy Sterling, and Jon Gries in the film written and directed by Blake Freeman, with Marvin Wilson as a co-writer. Mewes is also currently in post-production on the film, Rock Jocks, about a group of dysfunctional government employees who find themselves responsible for shooting down an asteroid on track for the Earth.

Mewes’ most noted film credits include: Smith’s award-winning Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Clerks II, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. This string of cult hits all celebrated and continued Mewes’ infamous role as “Jay,” a bawdy, fast talking, and over sexed but very likable guy. For his successful and brow-raising portrayal, MTV honored him with 2007’s Dirtiest Mouth Award.

In 2010, Jason appeared in the mobster comedy, The Last Godfather, alongside Harvey Keitel and Blake Clark, in which he played, “Vinnie,” a Mafia boss who trains his mentally impaired son as his successor. In 2012 Mewes stars as the lead in the comedy Money Shot, in which he played “The Pimp” that gets even. Mewes also plays Ben Shapiro in the feature K-11, directed by Jules Stewart currently in post production.

