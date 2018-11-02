Jazz Ensembles at Omaha Jitterbugs

No partner needed! No experience needed! Beginning dance lesson at 8:15, and the DJ plays the best swing tunes until midnight.

This event is smoke-free, drug-free, and all ages are welcome. Alcohol is available from the bar downstairs (21+). Dressing sharp is encouraged!

Lesson: 8:15 p.m.Dancing: 9:00 p.m. – midnight

Location: The Eagles Ballroom is upstairs at FOE #38 on 24th & Douglas

Price: $5.00 per person

Parking: FOE parking lots South and West of the building. Metered street parking also available along Douglas and 24th. (Update 12/2017) The lot directly to the East has $3 parking, payable by app, and will ticket unpaid vehicles. Free parking 1/2 block North at Lutheran Family Services.