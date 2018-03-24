All families need and deserve financial stability, safe and healthy homes, and a bright future. But in Lincoln, the unfortunate reality is that, due to unmet legal needs, too many low-income families are being dragged further away from their chance at “the Good Life.”

Legal Aid knows this does not have to be this way. In 2018, a new three-year plan is underway to link even more low-income Lincoln families with the help they need through far more high-quality legal services – and to do it in a modern, professional space. To help us launch this effort, we are excited to invite you to join us for an electrifying kick-off event: Jazz for Justice: An Evening with Karrin Allyson to Benefit Legal Aid.

Proceeds from Ms. Allyson’s performance at Jazz for Justice will directly support the renovation of Legal Aid’s present inadequate space in the Terminal Building to become a state-of-the-art facility with the capacity to enable thousands more low-income families to gain free and direct legal services addressing their legal problems:

Our expanded “Access to Justice Center” will feature new technology, larger client education space, and meet national standards for helping and empowering thousands more clients to help themselves.

New volunteer space will enable far more efforts by pro bono attorneys, social service workers, and other professionals to help many more clients address their legal problems and barriers.

Vastly improved, expanded, and modernized legal staff, law clerk, and intern work spaces will encourage many more passionate advocates to join the exciting work of Legal Aid, as we focus on hiring many new attorneys in the three years ahead.