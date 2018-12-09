Jazz to the World 9: Vintage Holidays

Ring in the holiday season with the Omaha MasterSingers 9th annual Jazz to the World holiday performance, Vintage Holidays featuring Diminuendo on Sunday, December 9th!

This amazing performance will feature some amazing songs from the golden age of holiday tunes. Rock along with some old favorites and some you may have never heard of. From Mistletoe & Holly to Jingle Bells we've got them all and will sing them for you with our signature MasterSingers style.

Jazz to the World 9 will be held at First Central Congregational Church, 421 S. 36th Street Omaha, NE on Sunday, December 9th at 4:00 p.m.

Single concert tickets purchased online in advance are available for the discounted price of $12.00 each. Or purchase your 2018/2019 season tickets today for a seat at each of our 3 regular season performances! Visit www.mastersingersomaha.com to purchase your tickets today!

Single concert tickets are also available at the door at each of our events:

$15.00 each for Adults

$12.00 each for Students & Seniors

Children 12 & Under are admitted free & do not need a reservation to attend.

Tickets will be available to purchase at the door with cash or check only beginning 45 minutes before the performance. The house will open for seating 30 minutes prior to our concert start time.

Since its inception in 1969 the MasterSingers have strived to nourish the health of choral arts in the Omaha Metro Area. Dedicated to the art of jazz & pop ensemble singing the MasterSingers specialize in acapella arrangements of classic & modern music. Featuring new arrangements & a unique sound the MasterSingers is a hidden gem in the Omaha music scene. In 20016 the MasterSingers announced the creation of Diminuendo, a youth choir designed to encourage a love of music in children from third through eighth grade.

Please visit www.mastersingersomaha.com for more information about the MasterSingers, upcoming performances, audtions & more.