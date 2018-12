Put on some fancy clothes and come out dancing for a hefty dose of that magical nostalgic feeling that Christmas-time brings.

Jitterbug Jingle Ball is our Annual Christmas dance & fundraiser.

• Beginning Swing Dance Lesson• LIVE MUSIC from the fabulous Miss Jubilee from St. Louis• Photo Booth• Raffle • Coffee, Cider, Cookies • Special Dance & Vocal Performances• Vintage Christmas Gifts

TICKETS: $20 door / $15 advance / $10 students • $50 VIP