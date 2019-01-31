Jocelyn w/ Aly Peeler

Doors at 6:00pm

Front Room

$10

All ages show. Check entry requirements at http://theslowdown.com/All-Ages

Jocelyn MusicFrom busking on the streets of her hometown in Omaha, Nebraska, to wowing the audience at Harlem’s world famous Apollo Theater, singer-songwriter Jocelyn knows how to shine for a crowd. The 21-year-old BMG signed artist, armed with her powerful voice, mesmerizing stage presence, rhythmic guitar playing, and tireless work ethic, puts the heart into Heartland, utilizing her natural talent and mature perspective to connect with listeners no matter what venue she plays. Jocelyn has captivated audiences around the world through her earnest music videos and performances and is soon to earn more fans with her first single, “Speak Up.” With more original music on the way, she will be sure to win over fans as she brings her inimitable style to the masses.

Aly Peeler

More info and music at theslowdown.com