Jonathan Schuster - Suicide & Depression Awareness Benefit

DONATE HERE: https://www.gofundme.com/suicide-amp-depression-jonathan-s

Suicide. Depression.

Depression - 16.2 million adults in a given year experience a depressive episode.

Suicide - 45,000 individuals commit suicide every year

Yet, as a culture we still find it difficult and uncomfortable to talk about these issues. I too have even been guilty of this, but it's time to talk.

My name is Sebastian Lane and I'm a 25 year old student currently living in Omaha Nebraska. Just like you, I go about my day to day life, taking many things for granted without really thinking about it. Just like you, I've come to realize that this is the culture we have found ourselves living in during the year 2018. And, just like it may take you, it has taken my life being directly impacted by suicide, to decide it was time to step up and do something about it.

Last week I received a phone call from one of my closest of friends informing me that his little brother, Jonathan S. Schuster, had committed suicide. In that moment, I found myself not believing it could be possible.

"What? Why? What did we miss?"

All questions that I had, and more importantly, all questions his family are still struggling to answer.

See, Jonathan was 20 years young, was recently promoted at his job, just had his baby daughter Adilynn, and was engaged to his fiance, Dezerae. But, Jonathan struggled with depression, and just like many others who struggle with this disease, did whatever he could to hide it.

What I initially left out in introducing myself is that I'm currently in my 3rd year of medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and because of this, have been blessed to have the opportunity to work with patients struggling with depression during my psychiatry rotations as well as other general rotations, as depression is more common than most may believe. As a matter of fact, until now only a couple people in my life actually know this, but I too have battled depression in my life, up to the point of suicidal ideation, and having to seek medical therapy. I am thankful every day to have those that helped guide me along and keep me here, as many people are not so lucky. Those of you that know me may find this surprising as I am generally an upbeat, happy, and motivated individual, but this is my point exactly; Depression can effect anyone, regardless of gender, age, weight, political views, socioeconomic status, level of education, or amount of support systems you may be surrounded by.

When I learned about the passing of Jonathan, I immediately thought about his baby girl and his fiance and of course wondered if there was anything I could do to help them.

So I decided it was time to do what I've always set out to do: use my gifts to help others in this world. See, my vision in everything I've done in life so far has been to get to a place where I can help people, and I mean really help them. So I think this would be a great place to really start putting this to practice.

Although I would love to try and raise funds to support large organizations set out to improve depression and suicide awareness, I think we could have a greater impact if we directly helped one person at a time. So I'm calling for your help to raise funds for Jonathan's fiance and Daughter in order to financially support them in this time of grief, healing, and recovery.

We are raising money to help support Jonathan and Dezerae's Daughter, Adilynn Schuster, in two ways.

1.) I am hosting a fundraising concert at Reverb Lounge in the Benson Neighborhood of Omaha on September 23rd, 2018.

100% of proceeds from this concert will go to Dezerae and Adilynn for food, clothes, rent, and anything else they will be needing in the coming months.

Doors open at 2pm

Artists:

Kethro

Andrew Bailie

Jocelyn

Sebastian Lane Band

The concert will be free will donation with all money going to Dezerae and Adilynn.

2.) We are hoping to spread this Go Fund Me around the community of Omaha and hopefully throughout the region to see how much we are able to raise for his family. So if you would consider even just giving a small donation, it would greatly help.

Thank you so much and it would mean a lot if you shared this with your family and friends.

Rest in Peace Jonathan, we love you and miss you.

To anyone reading this that is struggling with depression or having thoughts of suicide, I want you to know first of all that I CARE ABOUT YOU. There are many people out there going through similar experiences and there are people who want to help you. I LOVE YOU and I mean that from the bottom of my heart. Everyone on this earth is beautiful and deserves to be treated with love and respect. So, feel free to message me directly, I will respond and I will talk to you about whatever you're going through.

If you are in CRISIS call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Thank you everyone ♥