Julian Vaughn at The Waiting Room

Julian Vaughn

Bonafide

with special guest DA Truth

Hosted by Tim Clark

Grown Folks Music Provided By

DJ Houston Alexander

Tickets: $20 ADV / $30 DOS / $40 VIP

VIP includes early entry and M&G w/ Julian Vaughn. Please arrive by 6pm

for 6:15 M&G

This is a GA Seated show.

All ages / Doors at 7pm On sale now: http://bit.ly/2OhXB11

A dynamic lead bass player from Kansas City, bassist Julian Vaughn is rapidly becoming a major player in the contemporary jazz genre. Vaughn has made a name for himself as bassist in the smooth jazz genre which is dominated by saxophone players. Although the bass is often associated with funk, Vaughn likes to play with more of a finesse style as well as some funk.

Vaughn grew up in the church where his grandfather pastored until turning over the reins to Vaughn’s father. Like other kids at the church, he began his music career playing the drums, but says, “Trying to play the drums at church was like ten football players going after a fumble. Everyone wanted to play.” Years went by and the fight over the drums got old. At 15 Vaughn decided to try a different instrument. He picked up a bass guitar that another man in his church was playing and immediately fell in love. This was truly love at first sight. Vaughn taught himself how to play and soon realized he had the ability to play by ear. He soon discovered how to play songs and special techniques. When Vaughn was 19 his grandfather bought him a 6-string bass guitar. It was black with gold trim. He discovered the art of bass soloing and knew at that point it was more than just a hobby but was his life’s passion. “My friends use to get on me because I would stop playing the bass line and start soloing,” he remembers.

Julian Vaughn has toured all over the U.S. playing at some of the largest jazz festivals and abroad in places like Dubai, Nairobi, Italy, and Germany. As an artist, he debut on the scene in 2010 with his CD titled “The Purpose Project” an album that would later pave the way to his 2012 album “Breakthrough”. Vaughn has had 2 number ones on the Bilboards. His hit single “On Your Feet” made head waves as the #1 most added out of the box on the Jazz Billboards Chart and stayed there for 3 weeks along with the single “Ride Along” which debut at number 1 from his CD titled “Limitless” in 2015. His current single which is the title cut “Bona Fide” has already cracked the top 10 on the jazz billboard chart and still climbing. “Bona Fide” which is due out June 30th will be Vaughn’s 4th album and is expected to be some of his best work to date. Vaughn takes pride in being able to write and produce most of his music. “I want to be known as a great writer and producer just as much as I am an artist”. Vaughn wants to continue to redefine the lead bassist role in the smooth jazz genre.