Kara-Oke! Fundraiser for Kara Eastman

Sing your hearts out (and watch Kara sing hers!) at this one-of-a-kind event supporting Kara Eastman for Congress.

We'll have drink specials, sponsored songs, a contest for best song pun (Don't Go Bacon My Heart, perhaps?!) and opportunities to make Kara sing a song of your choice. Yes, really!

Do not miss this chance to have some fun AND help send Kara to Washington!

Make your donation before the event here:https://secure.actblue.com/donate/karaoke2018

Event hosts:

Katie & Justin Kemerling

Mandy & Lane Phillips

Denise & Hobson Powell

Leanne Prewitt & Ryan Sorensen

Nancy & Paul Novak

Anne Herman & Jeremy Vican

Kasey Hesse

Tulani & Othello Meadows

STILL ACCEPTING HOSTS!