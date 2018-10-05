Kara-Oke! Fundraiser for Kara Eastman

Sing your hearts out (and watch Kara sing hers!) at this one-of-a-kind event supporting Kara Eastman for Congress.
We'll have drink specials, sponsored songs, a contest for best song pun (Don't Go Bacon My Heart, perhaps?!) and opportunities to make Kara sing a song of your choice. Yes, really!
Do not miss this chance to have some fun AND help send Kara to Washington!
Make your donation before the event here:https://secure.actblue.com/donate/karaoke2018
Event hosts:
Katie & Justin Kemerling
Mandy & Lane Phillips
Denise & Hobson Powell
Leanne Prewitt & Ryan Sorensen
Nancy & Paul Novak
Anne Herman & Jeremy Vican
Kasey Hesse
Tulani & Othello Meadows
STILL ACCEPTING HOSTS!