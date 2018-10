Being a lover of the Stage himself, we can't think of anyone better to lead the parade! From Chicago and Rent, to Book of Mormon & Hamilton; we're ready to sing (& dance) it all!

With the incredible caliber of singers we get at the Down Under, this is sure to be a night of soulful ballads, delightful duets, and heart-wrenching show-stoppers! But-- as always-- sing what makes your heart fly! We promise you won't find a more supportive group!