Katrina Swanson Solo Exhibition

Opening Reception is First Friday February 1, 2019 from 6:00—9:00 p.m.

Katrina has been painting for over 30 years. She started out as a watercolor artist, painting realistic flowers and still life’s. Several years ago Katrina taught herself to paint with oils, she has been working in oils for 15 years now. She is inspired by the work of hyper realist artist Richard Estes and is attracted to the moodiness and colorful work of Edward Hopper. “They inspired me to search for interesting light, repeating shapes and deep shadows. Often what I'm looking for is close to home in Omaha's Old Market. Exploring with my camera, I am captured by light, deep shadow, evoked feeling and repeating shapes. Back in my studio, the photographs help me transfer the kaleidoscope of feeling, colors, shapes and shadow to my canvas in the form of architectural scenes, vintage neon signs, old bicycles and chairs.”