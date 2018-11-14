Keith Harkin at Reverb Lounge

Harkin was part of the popular Irish music group, Celtic Thunder, for nearly a decade. After being discovered by Grammy-winning producer David Foster, he signed to Verve Records and released his self-titled, debut solo album in 2012 where it became the #1 best seller on iTunes in addition to reaching #1 on the World Music Chart in both the U.S. and Canada. Harkin’s sophomore recording, On Mercy Street, was released in 2015, followed by his 2016 holiday release, Nollaig, both of which also reached #1 on Billboard’s World Music chart. His latest release, the live acoustic "In the Round" album, reached #3 on the iTunes singer / songwriter charts.

For over a decade now, Keith has touched the hearts of fans with performances in venues large and small throughout Europe, North America and Australia.

He currently spends time between Ireland and Los Angeles where he is writing his third studio album.