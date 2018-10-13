The Keystone Kops invite you to their 18th Annual Auction and Steak Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Tangier Shrine Center, 2823 S. 84 Street (just south of 84th and Center).

Dinner includes a steak, baked potato, vegetable, salad, roll and butter. Cash bar.

After dinner will be an auction with a wide variety of items to bid on, along with some silent auction baskets and raffles for buckets of booze.

5:30 p.m. -- Cocktails

6 p.m. -- Dinner

7 p.m. -- Auction

Tickets are $15 per person or two-for-$25 if purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased at the Tangier Shrine office during normal business hours, Monday-Friday or from any Keystone Kop. The event is open to Tangier Shrine members and their families as well as the public.

Previous auction items have included:

• Bourbon tasting for 12

• Black leather football chair with built-in cooler

• Evan Williams guitar

• Numerous gift baskets

• Rare wines

• Box of Steaks from Just Good Meats

• Tools

• Tents

• Steamer trunk

• Homemade cheesecake

Questions? Have something to donate? Contact Randy Jaccaud at 402-960-9338 or email randyandtricia@cox.net

Proceeds benefit Keystone Kops unit activities. Payments are not deductible as charitable contributions.