Kim Darling X Scout Holiday Collection

Collection Release Party! SMALL BIZ SATURDAY, NOV 24th 🖤

NEW Collection collaboration between local artist Kim Darling X Scout: Dry Goods & Trade 〰️ t-shirts, totes, prints & more all perfect for gifting or keeping. This dreamy mushroom inspired collection will be available in store all holiday season long. +Raws from Plack Blague will be DJing at Scout 5pm-8pm, free/all ages+Shop Scout’s killer collection of ever rotating vintage and recycled gems 〰️ Hundreds of New Arrivals for holiday to wear, keep and give 🖤

Gift Card promo starts. Nov.24-Dec.24, 2018 - BUY $50 in Gift Cards, GET $5 Free! No limit.

Open 11-7 Everyday, Shop Local this holiday season! XO