Kimberly Dunn with The Belles at Reverb Lounge

Kimberly Dunnwith The Belles

All ages / Doors at 8pm

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire — and with New Smoke Show, country artist Kimberly Dunn is ready to ignite. The 11-track album, produced by Grammy Award winner Chad Carlson (Taylor Swift, Trisha Yearwood), should mark Dunn’s explosion into mainstream music, after several years of burning up the charts in her native Texas. Her attitude is summed up in “Stand on It,” the album’s third track.“I don’t walk the line, I dance on it,” Dunn sings. “I don’t fit in a box. … I stand on it.”The album defiantly shows off all of Dunn’s various musical influences — country, pop and rock ‘n’ roll. “What I’ve learned over time that I have to be true to myself, and in being true to myself, I have to pay attention to all of the music I grew up listening to — rock ‘n’ roll, pop, classic country, bluegrass. But above all else, Dunn is thrilled that New Smoke Show will translate into even more high-energy stage performances for the fans. “I feel so much more comfortable on stage with the new album material in the set alongside our favorites from Forever on the Run. The show is more fun than ever and the more comfortable the band and I are on stage, the more fun it is for the audience,” she says. “The cool thing is we can only go up from here!” Sounds like The New Smoke Show is heating up and we can wait to watch her light it up on tour this year.