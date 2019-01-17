Koo Koo Kanga Roo in Omaha, NE

January 17th

Lookout Lounge

6pm Doors open.

Koo plays 6:30-7:15pm

All Ages and Family Friendly

Tickets $15.

VIP Meet and Greet $40 (Includes ticket and much more)https://bit.ly/2F9clzI

Koo Koo Kanga Roo is the dance-a-long comedy show from Bryan and Neil, two friends who set out to experiment with live music and make it more fun. Armed with nothing more than an iPod, two mics, one giant rainbow and some gold sneakers, Koo Koo Kanga Roo puts on an all-ages dance party that invites everyone to join in. Whether you know them from "brain break" videos in your classroom, the Warped Tour or a late night bar show, you’ve probably gotten sweaty dancing to their jams at some point.

Their latest album, Fast Casual is a love letter to Panera Bread. It’s nine songs about bread bowls, book clubs and salad. For years, Panera Bread has provided the touring band with a healthy place to eat lunch, drink coffee and use the Wi-Fi. Fast Casual pays homage to everything Bryan and Neil enjoy about their favorite restaurant chain.