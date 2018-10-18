Kosha Dillz at Reverb Lounge

Kosha Dillz

Tickets: $10 ADV / $12 DOS

On sale now: http://bit.ly/KoshaDillzOmaha

All ages / doors at 7pm

It can be argued that Kosha Dillz could be the world’s most interesting rapper. Self identified by his Jewish heritage, the freestyle improv champ has one of the best interactive freestyle shows, along with rhyming in Spanish, Hebrew, English, and even Yiddish. He boasts a self released album (What I Do All Day and Pickle) that debuted on 6 different Billboard charts this past summer via his own label OY VEY!, that features everyone from Matisyahu to Flynt Flossy of Turquoise Jeep. Sounds interesting yet? Keep reading. He has records with Rza from Wu Tang Clan. He has videos with ASAP Rocky and Macklemore, and logged tour dates in Amsterdam with Action Bronson and Snoop Dogg. He is even a playable video game character in NBA 2k11 and NBA 2k13 alongside Drake. Indie Culture is not from him. He boasts festival plays with Mac Demarco and Portugal the Man. Jam Band world is close to Kosha too. Live collaborations with John Popper of Blues Traveler, DJ Logic and Vernon Reid of Living Colour shock crowds even more than Kosha shocks his own wit .To top it off, his one hour rap show includes dance contests, live bar mitzvahs and free pickles to encourage the insanity, hilarity, and spirituality all within the same context.

In 2012, Kosha Dillz landed internet fame with the highest rated Superbowl commercial with his song “cellular phone.” It was used for the Bud Light Superbowl “Here We Go” ad, which had 100 million + viewers in the tied 4th quarter game. His producer Jesse Shatkin, has gone on to be nominated for multiple grammy’s via Sia’s Chandelier. To celebrate the near victory Kosha went to street perform outside the 57th Grammy’s and in return landed himself in a $50,000 Chevrolet commercial from “rapping on the street.” Just look up Kosha Dillz’ performance at the 59th Grammy Awards...outside, to get a taste of the limelight.

When not on tour with friends like Kool Keith and Rza, he teaches a rap class called “how to be a jewish rapper in 45 minutes” at various synagogues across the country. In addition to that, he is a motivational speaker on the topic of addiction and recovery. The Ex convict and former NCAA Division I wrestler from Rutgers University has applied his hard working effort into the rap music at SXSW, being dubbed by Source Magazine as “the hardest working man in hip hop.” Kosha works so hard that ISIS had hacked him in 2014, and he went viral just before being added to the entire Vans Warped Tour of 2015.

Kosha Dillz is currently on his first headlining tour called OY VEY USA. The idea of the tour came from his OY VEY SXSW showcase, which brings together all different kinds of people for cultural understanding. The lyrics of his song with Murs is true. “We are different...We are different...its gonna be ok.” He got tired of jumping on other bills and never getting the proper due he deserved, so he decided to take measures into his own hands.

For SXSW 2017, his 3rd annual official OY VEY SXSW showcase dubbed a miss-mash of handpicked acts from around the globe, from long time friends to fellow collaborators with a Jewish twist, all in his quest fulfill the unity of his multiple crowds to be under one roof. It received press in Billboard, NPR, and BBC. He has booked everyone from Murs andGangsta Boo of Three 6 Mafia to Jewish Montreal accordion phenom SoCalled to Chicago’s legendary trendsetters The Cool Kids and blind guitarist Raul SoCalled to Chicago’s legendary trendsetters The Cool Kids and blind guitarist Raul Midon.

If he is not the world’s most interesting rapper, he certainly is close to it. The 35 show OY VEY USA tour will showcase just that. Don’t be the one to miss out. There aren’t that many rap shows where you can learn Yiddish these days.See LessMusicRecent Posts

