Third String Productions Omaha & Omaha Diva Society Present:

Ladies of Hip Hop

No Cover until 10pm / $7 after 10pm 21+

Doors at 9pm

Third String Productions xx Omaha Diva Society Present: LADIES OF HIP HOP NIGHT! That’s right, a whole night dedicated to the queens of hip-hop. We've had a blast doing these female centered events at Reverb Lounge and we're stoked to continue!

We’ll be bumping your favorite Rihanna and Nicki songs, ALL FROM YOUR FAVORITE DJ Chalis Bristol!