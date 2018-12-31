This Land Is Your Land : Winter Break Camp

Take an imaginative journey across the Americana Landscape this Winter Break! Young Artists (Ages 9-13) are invited to explore the genre of Folk Art, Music & Creative Play during this week long session. A final Art Show & Performance will be held on the last day of Camp.

Dec. 31, 2018 – Jan. 4, 2019

9 AM – 1 PM daily (Final Show @ 12 on Friday)

Hoover Studios 1111 N. 13th St. Omaha, NE 68102

Local Artists & Educators Bill Hoover & Abby Phoenix will be your tour guides for this journey. Both have extensive experience teaching children through WhyArts Inc. and both have lived as travelers “on the road.” Their mission is to cultivate Kindness, Community & Earth appreciation.

Cost of Camp is $200. Space is limited to 15 students so RSVP soon! To register please send an inquiry to folkartkidscamp@gmail.com. Campers, please bring your own sack lunch and a snack each day. Parent Drop-off & Pick-up is through the front door with the LARGE ARROW of the Mastercraft Building. We will post signs!

cOMe hAvE SoME FuN!!!