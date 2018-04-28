Enjoy local food and support a few incredibly talented Omaha makers/ curators while browsing through fresh blooms at one of the biggest garden centers in the Midwest!

Food:

•Scotty’s Go-go Grill

•Muglife Coffee

•Hello Sugar

Makers:

•Among Other Things

•The Simple Man

•SugarWolves Macrame

•Pacific Dreamz

•Brick & Hoarder

•Julia Mason Art

There will also be fun yard games for families to enjoy, and industry experts available to answer customer plant and landscape questions.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the event and upcoming giveaways/ announcements RSVP to Lanoha’s Spring Open House Facebook event page.