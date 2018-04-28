Lanoha’s Spring Open House

to Google Calendar - Lanoha’s Spring Open House - 2018-04-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lanoha’s Spring Open House - 2018-04-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lanoha’s Spring Open House - 2018-04-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Lanoha’s Spring Open House - 2018-04-28 10:00:00

Lanoha Nurseries 19111 W Center Rd, Omaha, Nebraska 68130

Enjoy local food and support a few incredibly talented Omaha makers/ curators while browsing through fresh blooms at one of the biggest garden centers in the Midwest!

Food:

•Scotty’s Go-go Grill

•Muglife Coffee

•Hello Sugar

Makers:

•Among Other Things

•The Simple Man

•SugarWolves Macrame

•Pacific Dreamz

•Brick & Hoarder

•Julia Mason Art

There will also be fun yard games for families to enjoy, and industry experts available to answer customer plant and landscape questions.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the event and upcoming giveaways/ announcements RSVP to Lanoha’s Spring Open House Facebook event page.

Info
Lanoha Nurseries 19111 W Center Rd, Omaha, Nebraska 68130 View Map
Market
4025103042
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lanoha’s Spring Open House - 2018-04-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lanoha’s Spring Open House - 2018-04-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lanoha’s Spring Open House - 2018-04-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Lanoha’s Spring Open House - 2018-04-28 10:00:00