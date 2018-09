https://www.facebook.com/events/677524062622500/

Eris accepted her dream job and is moving to San Francisco! We'll miss the hell out of her, but we're also very excited for her new endeavors. Come out and see The Boner Killerz play our last show of the foreseeable future.

The Morbs and Not Ben Shin will be opening. Starts at 9pm, $5 cover charge.