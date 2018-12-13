I let them in. Conditional Hospitality and The Stranger is a two-person exhibition featuring videos by Kader Attia and Candice Breitz, curated by Taraneh Fazeli, 2018 Bemis Curator-in-Residence. Amidst the current “migration crisis,” these artworks interrogate who is afforded the right to speak or the ability to be understood considering dominant representational narratives and the political, socio-psychological, and technological systems that shape our understandings of self and the communal.

ON VIEW THROUGH FEBRUARY 23, 2019

Bemis galleries are open 11 AM–5 PM, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday and 11 AM–9 PM on Thursdays. Thanks to generous supporters, admission to Bemis Center is always free and open to the public.