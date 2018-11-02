The Let’s Grow Here Gala hosts more than 250 business and community leaders in celebration of Omaha’s urban agriculture developments and achievements while delighting guests with food crafted by three local chefs, hearing inspiring speeches from five Aspiring Farmer Residents, and watching an original short film on local agriculture. By joining in together, we can challenge food insecurity and the barriers facing beginning farmers, helping ensure our local food system provides all community members with a healthy, safe, and vibrant place to live. Join us!

THE EVENING'S HAPPENINGS

6:00 - Reception with live music, drinks, and fun

6:20 - Enjoy from a spread of delicious bites created by three talented local chefs

6:50 - Presentation Begins** World premiere of original short film about local agriculture** Aspiring Farmer Resident Speeches** Recognition of presenting sponsors and community leaders** Grow the Pumpkin Patch Activity

8:00 - Presentation Finishes, social time, enjoy live music

8:30 - Farewell and Gifts

Proceeds benefit Big Muddy and support our service learning educational programs: The Aspiring Farmer Residency, Youth Garden Program, and hosting school/volunteer groups. Visit our website for more information: www.bigmuddyurbanfarm.org

** GROW THE PUMPKIN PATCH FUNDRAISING ACTIVITY **"Pumpkin seed packets" (donation forms) are placed at each table. Guests wanting to donate will raise their seed packet in the air. A "Pumpkin Patch Kid" will collect the packet and bring it to the "Pumkin Patch" to light up a "Pumpkin" (orange paper lantern).

TICKETS and SPONSORSHIPIndividual Tickets - $5040 under 40 - $40Tables of 10 - $500Presenting Sponsor - $2000+Patron Sponsors - $1000+

Want to connect your business to the environmental, educational and community health cause?Become a sponsor by contacting:

Brent Lubbert, Executive Director

(402)-213-9646

info@bigmuddyurbanfarm.org