Let's Make Noise & Vote

Saturday, November 3 is the only Saturday to vote early in Nebraska. For some, the ability to vote can be difficult due to conflicts with work hours and other responsibilities so, let's gather on a weekend morning, grab a hot drink, and go practice our civic duty together!

We will meet at Drips on North 24th Street starting at 10 a.m. where will review the NOISE voting directory, your sample ballot, and discuss information related to candidates. Find your sample ballot online at votedouglascounty.com

Starting at 10:30 we will start waves of carpooling to the Election Commission Offices at 225 North 115th Street, Omaha, NE 68154 to cast our ballots. The carpool will return to Drips.

We are arranging drivers and passengers. Please let us know if you need a ride or would like to drive.

NOTE: INVITE YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY

This is a non-partisan event, we simply want to help people make informed decisions and increase accessibility to voting.