Lift-Off 2018: an OutrSpaces benefit

Please join us for OutrSpaces’ 2018 fall fundraiser, Lift-Off! The event will begin with a 10-DAY Countdown Drive, leading up to our Lift-Off concert and benefit event!

Current Artist Line-Up:

The Mynabirds

Brent Crampton

Nasty Artist Collective

More TBA!

10-Day Drive: Your support during the Lift-Off 2018 Countdown Drive will allow OutrSpaces to continue to serve as an inclusive workspace for artists and gathering place for our audience community. Your contributions will go toward our Artist Payment Fund and support OutrSpaces operations. We work with hundreds of artists throughout the year, all of whom are paid. Since our founding in 2017, the Artist Payment Fund has allowed us to fulfill our commitment to pay artists fairly and competitively. This fund makes OutrSpaces’ mission possible! To make a tax-deductible donation, mail in a check or go to OutrSpaces.org/support.

Event:Tickets for our Lift-Off event are available now! Get ready for a full evening of performance and art, featuring amazing local artists! More details to be announced.

Tickets:We want this event to be accessible. Please select the price option that best suits your financial position.

Option A: $50 per person

Option B: $15 per person

If you are unable to afford a ticket and would like to attend the event, please send an email to outrspacesomaha@gmail.com. We would be happy to chat with you and find accommodations! Thank you for being a part of our community!

Ticket purchase to this event is not tax-deductible. Please make a tax-deductible donation to OutrSpaces via check or at OutrSpaces.org/support.

Mailing Address:1258 S 13th StreetOmaha, NE 68108