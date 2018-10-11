Lindsay Beaver w/ CatBeret at The Barley Street Tavern

When blues-rocking, soul-singing drummer, songwriter, and bandleader Lindsay Beaver takes the stage, she makes an immediate and unforgettable impression. Standing front and center at her kit, singing every song from the depths of her soul, she delivers blues, R&B and old-school rock ‘n’ roll with punk rock energy, and sings with a voice brimming with attitude and soulfulness. She comes at every song with urgent intensity, soul-baring emotion, a distinct swagger and a take-no-prisoners confidence. With influences ranging from Little Richard to The Ramones, from Billie Holiday to Queens of the Stone Age, Lindsay has crafted a timeless sound and personal style that simply cannot be denied.

Her Alligator Records debut, TOUGH AS LOVE, explodes with Beaver’s volcanic singing, deeply soulful delivery and powerful chops on seven original songs and a handful of vintage roots gems. A refreshing slap across the face of roots music.

For additional info see http://www.lindsaybeaver.com