Lit Pub Quiz (Vol 4, Ed 10) with the 1877 Society

Join us for Pageturners Lit Pub Quiz!

PTL's LPQ features 20 questions in four categories in the traditional format, plus a final question when accrued points can be wagered. Teams of 1-4 are invited to compete for this month's title.

Prizes will be provided by partners the Bookworm and Blackstone Meatball! Dundee Book Company will be on site with their pop-up book cart offering new books for sale.

In October we'll revise our annual party with the 1877 Society and Omaha Public Library Foundation to celebrate the winners and entrants of the 4th annual 1877 Society Writing Contest! Exactly $1250 will be awarded to three winners, with the results announced live during the quiz! Contest entries are being accepted until August 26. See this for more info: https://www.facebook.com/events/623398644686720/.

In October, the people's choice category will be "Greek Mythology” as chosen by last month's second place team. Ryan Borchers, Drew Justice, and Ted Wheeler will be your hosts.

We hope to see you there!

--

www.omahalibraryfoundation.org/1877-society/

www.theblackstonemeatball.com

www.dundeebook.co

www.bookwormomaha.com