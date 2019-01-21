Living the Dream Music and Poetry Competition

The purpose of this competition is to encourage young people to adopt the principles of Martin Luther King, Jr. and other social and human rights warriors. Students will utilize music and poetry to demonstrate how they are "Living the Dream" in their daily walk. The City of Omaha Human Rights and Relations department is hoping to encourage more young people to get involved and make a difference in their community.

This City of Omaha sponsored event is free and open to the public. Come and help us crown individual and school winners, as we collectively work to keep Dr. King’s Dream Alive.