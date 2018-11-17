Local H Pack Up The Cats Tour at The Waiting Room

Local H Pack Up The Cats Tour

Tickets: $15

On sale 7/13 at 10am: http://bit.ly/PackUpTheCats

All ages / Doors at 8pm

An evening with Local H — featuring a 20th anniversary performance of Pack Up The Cats in its entirety. In 1996 Local H released “As Good As Dead”, their most commercially successful record to date — but it was 1998’s album “Pack Up The Cats” that garnered the band universal acclaim and solidified the 2 piece rock band as one of the greats of the era. Local H has never stopped, making records and touring ever since, and this fall the band will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the release of “Pack Up The Cats” with a very special tour. This promises to be a unique experience for the audience as the band will be performing two sets of material—most importantly, one set devoted to recreating the album in its entirety with the help of some special guests including legendary Naked Raygun/PEGBOY guitarist John Haggerty. Local H, the iconic alt-rock duo known for their blistering live shows and pioneering the two-piece band set-up, is at the top of their game more than two decades after they first burst onto the music scene. Frontman Scott Lucas, who covers both guitar and bass (through an extra pick up in his guitar), and drummer Ryan Harding have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, buoyed by global touring along with the release of some of their most critically acclaimed work to date. The last 12 months has seen the band continue to tour extensively not only as headliners, but on hugely successful tours with The Toadies and Helmet and —perhaps most exciting of all— career highlight performances on Metallica's sold out stadium tour. The band also found time to publish another book “The Last Picture Book Outta Zion or: How We Learned To Stop Worrying About Cell Phones And Love The Photos Of John Oakes”, an intimate behind the scenes portrait of the band shot by photographer John Oakes. In February of 2018, Local H released their second live record — the ferocious Live In Europe— to coincide with their second European tour in the space of a year. A new single produced by Ken Andrews of Failure, simply titled “Innocents”, was released in May to coincide with the band joining the Summerland Tour with Everclear and Marcy Playground.