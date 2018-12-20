Lunch for the Girls, Featuring Donna Brazile and Symone Sanders

Donna Brazile, veteran political strategist, syndicated columnist, television political commentator, and author of the new book For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics, will be the featured guest at Girls Inc.’s eighteenth annual Lunch for the Girls, held on Thursday, December 20 at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

Sharing the stage with Brazile will be political strategist and CNN commentator Symone Sanders. Sanders is an Omaha native and is an alumna of the local Girls Inc. program.

Reservations for Lunch for the Girls are available now and all proceeds will support the educational, cultural and recreational opportunities for girls ages 5-18 at Girls Incorporated of Omaha, a non-profit organization that inspires girls to be "Strong, Smart, and Bold."

For additional information, interviews, photographs, or inquiries about obtaining press credentials for covering the event, please contact Lisa Winton at (402) 345-5401 x105 or lwinton@vgagroup.com.

Reservations may be made online starting November 1 at http://girlsincomaha.org/events/lunch-for-the-girls/ or by calling Girls Inc. at (402) 457-4676.