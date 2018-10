Join us for the GRAND OPENING of Made In Omaha at Countryside Village!

Made In Omaha is a new retail experience celebrating all things local! Founded by the team behind hutch and hutchfest, Made In Omaha aims to be a cornerstone of Omaha's growing creative community.

Enjoy complimentary drinks by Vis Major Brewing Co. and be sure to visit the Hello Sugar food truck for donuts, hot chocolate, and coffee!