Marbin with Doom Lagoon at Reverb Lounge

MARBIN is a progressive jazz-rock band based in Chicago, IL, with a unique story that stands out in today's music world. With a do-it-yourself approach, Marbin started touring extensively in 2011, bringing their original instrumental music to every part of the United States. Through word of mouth, Marbin has gained tens of thousands of devoted fans all over the world, and has sold tens of thousands of albums. Marbin has released six albums: Marbin (2009), Breaking the Cycle(2011), Last Chapter of Dreaming (2013), The Third Set (2014), Aggressive Hippies (2015), and Goatman and the House of the Dead (2016). Marbin regularly plays in clubs all over the US and in jam and jazz festivals around the world.

DOOM LAGOON is the grit, the innovative, and the raw flame with wells and pools of sound. We are five young souls morphing through time within the sonic prism of sub-reality.