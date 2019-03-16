March Lunch and Learn Event: Everyday Life in France

AFO member Sam Tepanossian will entertain this lunch hour group with a description of some of the cultural differences that are a part of everyday life in France, such as having a meal, going on a date, listening to music, spending time with family, decorating a home, and having friends over. Attendees should have taken some French classes or know some French. Get the insider's scoop on some interesting French customs. Vive la difference, n'est-ce pas?!