Mary Chapin Carpenter is coming to Omaha for one night only! Over the course of her acclaimed career, the folk singer/songwriter has recorded 14 albums and sold over 14 million records. With hits like ”Passionate Kisses” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her," Carpenter has won five Grammy Awards, two CMA awards, two Academy of Country Music awards and is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Info
Holland Performing Arts Center 1200 Douglas St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
Concert, Live Music, Theater