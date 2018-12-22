Join us for our first ever winter Masquerade Ball. Hosted by Parker Brown and Bryce Blair at the B Side of Benson Theatre.

This will be a 21+ open house event. Cover charge will be $5 at door and all proceeds will go towards the restoration of the Benson Theatre.https://bensontheatre.org/

We strongly encourage everyone to bring bring their own amazing mask. No mask? NO PROBLEM! For anyone who forgets to bring their own, masks will be available.

There will be a raffle, as well as a contest for whoever has the most lavish and creative costume!

All are welcome so please invite your friends!