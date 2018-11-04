Join Friends of ART and fellow art lovers for the kick-off of the 2018-2019 Masters & Music Season. FOA and UNMC will host a one hour tour of the Healing Arts Program at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.

This special event will be the sole focus of an evening dedicated to beautiful art, dynamic architecture and the innovative research taking place at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. However, the delicious receptions and uplifting music that make Masters & Music so unique will return on January 27th!

Free parking is available in the Green Garage immediately adjacent to the Cancer Center.

Your support of Friends of ART and Masters & Music make a whole range of learning, experiential and professional experiences available to the students and faculty of UNO's Department of Art and Art History. For more information on how you can support student scholarships, exhibitions and faculty research, please visit foaomaha.org

More information on the Healing Arts Program at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center: The Healing Arts Program at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center is a cornerstone of the healing process at the new $323 million, state-of-the-art facility. Grounded in research showing the positive effect art can have on healing, the program was created to give patients another way to help them in their battle with the disease. Featuring artwork from local, national and world-renowned artists, the Healing Arts Program (https://www.nebraskamed.com/healingarts) is one more way that the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center sets itself apart from other treatment centers nationwide.

Tickets available now for $15 each at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/masters-music-healing-arts-tickets-50567511789