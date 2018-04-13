McAlister's Deli Grand Opening

Come celebrate the opening of McAlister’s Deli in Council Bluffs! On the morning of the grand opening, the first 50 guests in line will receive a $50 McAlister’s gift card and a McAlister’s limited edition T-shirt. See Facebook event for additional details: https://goo.gl/VF3kVF.

McAlister’s is best known for its Genuine Hospitality, Sandwiches, Spuds, Soups, Salads, Desserts and its Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to serving dine-in guests, McAlister’s will have online ordering and a full catering menu.