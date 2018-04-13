McAlister's Deli Grand Opening

McAlister's Deli 3808 Mero Drive 3808 Metro Drive, Suite 103, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51051

Come celebrate the opening of McAlister’s Deli in Council Bluffs! On the morning of the grand opening, the first 50 guests in line will receive a $50 McAlister’s gift card and a McAlister’s limited edition T-shirt. See Facebook event for additional details: https://goo.gl/VF3kVF.

McAlister’s is best known for its Genuine Hospitality, Sandwiches, Spuds, Soups, Salads, Desserts and its Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to serving dine-in guests, McAlister’s will have online ordering and a full catering menu.

McAlister's Deli 3808 Mero Drive 3808 Metro Drive, Suite 103, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51051
