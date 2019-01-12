UNCOMMON Gallery presents: IS IT MEME YOU'RE LOOKING FOR? a group exhibition

OPENING NIGHT 1/12 - 5-9pm | On Exhibit 1/12 thru 2/2

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

ARTISTS: _zwian_, adam.the.creator, adrenieline, al_gore_rhythm_, Bart_Vargas, bigcat4110, christography contemporary_art_memes, CYBERCESSPOOL, gothsdoingthings, iancurtisishungry, joe_pankowski, kuwuki, markvomit, pipesbuffet, princess666puke, reckling.ball, segiodecompanion, shasta_mc_nasty, sonny5ideup, textsfromyourexistentialist, wholememefoodie

CREATIVE DIRECTOR/Poster Design: ZWIAN

CURATOR: Christopher Vaughn Couse

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

ABOUT THE EXHIBIT:

Are memes art? Come debate, laugh, & enjoy some memes created by creatives whom use the format to express & connect themselves w/ their audiences via the internet.

DISCLAIMER: This exhibit contains content that may not be suitable for people under 18, but so is most of the internet.

ABOUT ARTISTS: 16 local, national, & international creatives submitted recent &/or favorite memes that they've created.

ABOUT CREATIVE DIRECTOR/Poster Design:

A nerd and Omahian artist who makes digital, glitch, and video art.

www.zachwisanerd.com

ABOUT THE CURATOR:

After a year of curating artists to participate during the monthly UNCOMMON live painting events at Cali Commons, the UNCOMMON Gallery marks Christopher's new endeavor into exhibition curation. His first was the group show 'MISSED CONNECTIONS' at Petshop (which is currently nominated for a 13th Annual Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards for 'Best Group Show'; Christopher is also nominated for 'Best Emerging Artist' as well.)

www.cvcouse.com