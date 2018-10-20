Mic Check Showcase 11 at The Waiting Room

Delreece Presents: Mic Check Showcase 11

Delreece transitions the Mic Check brand to become not only a platform for local artists, but a celebration of Omaha's urban culture. Through giveaways, concert attendees will have the chance of winning prizes just for supporting the city's talent. Make sure you're there for your chance to win!

Included in this Mic Check 11 are:

Jay TovenTylynn MusicT-RoyalGhost the Incredible Scrswrth JuseHosted by Joshua El Stupo

DJ YMF on the 1s and 2s

Sponsored by LikeNu Boutique & Hustle365 - with merchandise available at the venue!

Tickets: $12 ADV / $15 DOS On sale 8/31 at 10am: http://bit.ly/MicCheck11

All ages / doors at 8pm