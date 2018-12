Michael Lyon is one of the Midwest's most in-demand vocalists for the timeless standards of the modern age. Michael's career began with in opera and musical theater. His classical training with some of the world's finest teachers helped him achieve a vocal mastery that in later years provided a smooth transition into the finest swing and jazz classics made famous by the greats and rediscovered by such modern day crooners as Harry Connick Jr, and Michael Bublé.

NO COVER